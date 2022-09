Grimes (foot) is considered day-to-day due to left foot soreness that has put him in a walking boot, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

The Knicks are likely just being cautious with Grimes to ensure that he is healthy for the regular season. The second-year guard is in line to be one of the first options off the bench this season. Grimes' injury will not likely cause him to miss any time, but it is worth monitoring for a lingering injury.