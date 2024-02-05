Grimes (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies, and he's expected to miss the rest of New York's homestand, which ends Saturday against Indiana, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Grimes is slated to miss a third straight game Tuesday and may be sidelined for at least two more due to a right knee sprain. OG Anunoby (elbow) and Julius Randle (shoulder) also remain out Tuesday, so Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart and Precious Achiuwa should continue to garner increased roles against Memphis.