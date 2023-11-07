Grimes recorded three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one rebound and one steal over 21 minutes during Monday's 111-97 victory over the Clippers.

After breaking out for 17 points in Friday's loss to Milwaukee, Grimes regressed to the lackluster scoring he has displayed throughout the young season. He has exceeded 20 minutes in each of the Knicks' seven games thus far, but 40 of his 48 shot attempts have been threes, signifying nothing more than a supporting role in the offense.