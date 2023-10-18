Grimes posted 22 points (7-13 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal over 26 minutes in Tuesday's 123-110 preseason loss to Boston.

Grimes boosted New York offensively in Tuesday's preseason defeat, leading all players in shots made from deep while leading the Knicks in scoring en route to setting a new preseason-high point total. Grimes, who reached double figures in scoring for the first time this preseason, has averaged 10.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals over 23.3 minutes over three preseason contests.