Grimes contributed five points (2-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and two steals over 26 minutes during Saturday's 96-87 loss to the Pelicans.

The Knicks shot 37.6 percent from the field and just 7-of-37 on three-point attempts. Grimes was only able to hit one of his six shots from beyond the arc and his shooting percentages have regressed since opening night against the Celtics. He'll look to turn things around Tuesday when the Knicks visit the Cavaliers to wrap up their three-game road trip.