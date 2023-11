Grimes logged six points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over 19 minutes during Tuesday's 115-91 victory over the Hornets.

Grimes managed just six points Tuesday, continuing his dreadful start to the season. Despite starting in all 15 games, he is averaging just 6.7 points in 23.7 minutes per game. Currently outside the top 250, managers can safely look the other way when it comes to analyzing his current fantasy value.