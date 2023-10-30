The Knicks exercised Grimes' fourth-year team option Monday.
Williams has had consistent playing time early in the 2023-24 season, and he's averaged 7.3 points and 1.3 rebounds in 24.7 minutes per game. While his overall production is down from a year ago, he'll now be under contract with the Knicks through the 2024-25 season.
