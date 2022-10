The Knicks exercised the $2.39 million third-year team option on Grimes' (foot) rookie contract Wednesday.

Grimes hasn't yet made his 2022-23 debut due to left foot soreness, and he remains out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets. However, he averaged 6.1 points and 2.1 rebounds in 17.5 minutes per game over 45 appearances as a rookie last year and will remain with the Knicks at least through the 2023-24 season.