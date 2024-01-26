Grimes ended with 19 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and five rebounds in 23 minutes during Thursday's 122-84 win over Denver.

Grimes came into Thursday averaging just 3.0 points on a miserable 22.2 percent shooting mark over his previous three games, but he turned things around against Denver with an efficient 7-for-11 mark from the field. This was the third time this season the guard has tallied 19 points, though it was just his second double-digit scoring effort over his past eight contests. Grimes typically hovers around 20 minutes per game, and he's shooting just 39.8 percent from the field on the campaign, so he's not someone to seek out on fantasy waiver wires.