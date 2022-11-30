Grimes chipped in 16 points (6-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals over 28 minutes during Tuesday's 140-110 win over the Pistons.

Grimes missed only one attempt from the field and finished in double figures for the first time since Nov. 20 against Phoenix. He put up a season-high 16 points in the victory. Grimes has started his team's last five contests over Cam Reddish, though Grimes could be headed back to a bench role in the near future as Reddish gets back into game shape following a groin injury.