Grimes (ankle) is available for Friday's game against Chicago, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Grimes sat out Wednesday due to a right ankle sprain but will be active Friday. He should be expected to return to the starting lineup and push Immanuel Quickley back to the bench. Grimes has logged 28 or more minutes in each of his last 10 games and has secured three 20-point outings in that span.