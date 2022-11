Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said Grimes (foot) is "feeling good" and will play in Friday's matchup with the Pistons, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Grimes has been upgraded from probable to available ahead of Friday's game. Grimes only played five minutes in Wednesday's game versus the Nets due to a sore left foot but is in line to play his fourth game of the season against Detroit.