Grimes (hand) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Wizards, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Grimes has been downgraded from questionable to out and will miss his first game of the season due to a left hand injury. RJ Barrett (illness) remains questionable, so the Knicks could be down two starters versus Washington. Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo and Immanuel Quickley are all candidates for increased roles Friday. Grimes was spotted wearing a brace on his injury hand, so his status for the second half of the Knicks' back-to-back set versus Charlotte on Saturday is also in doubt.