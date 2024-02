Grimes (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Indiana, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Grimes was questionable for Thursday's matchup due to a right knee sprain, and he'll be unable to suit up. His next chance to play will be Saturday against the Lakers, but coach Tom Thibodeau isn't yet sure when Grimes will be able to return. Miles McBride could see additional minutes in Grimes' absence.