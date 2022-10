Grimes (foot) has been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason game against Detroit, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

Grimes continues to deal with a sore left foot and while he's no longer in a walking boot, he won't be available for Tuesday's preseason opener. As a result, Cam Reddish and Svi Mykhailiuk could see additional playing time until Grimes is able to make his preseason debut.