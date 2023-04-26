Grimes (shoulder) has been ruled out for Wednesday's Game 5 versus Cleveland, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Grimes is set to miss his second straight game, which should result in another start for Josh Hart and some extended minutes for Immanuel Quickley and Miles McBride. If the Knicks can't close out this First Round series Wednesday, Grimes' next chance to play will be Game 6 on Friday.