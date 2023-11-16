Grimes (left hand) has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Grimes will finish the contest with 11 points a rebound, an assist and a steal across 29 minutes. While his next chance to play will come Friday at Washington, be on the lookout for a status update leading up to the contest.
