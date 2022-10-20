Grimes (foot) will not partake in Friday's game against the Pistons.
While Grimes will miss his second consecutive game to open the campaign, some positive news surfaced Wednesday indicating he's avoided structural damage. With another absence in the cards, Grimes' next chance to debut arrives Monday when the Knicks host the Magic.
