Knicks' Ramon Sessions: Finalizing one-year deal with Knicks
Sessions is finalizing a one-year contract to play for the Knicks, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.
Sessions played just 50 games last season as Kemba Walker's backup at point guard due to a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee, which occurred in early February. In those games, Sessions posted 6.2 points, 2.6 assists and 1.5 rebounds across 16.2 minutes per game. In joining New York, however, he'll have a legitimate shot at starter's minutes, as the team's first round draft pick -- point guard Frank Ntilikina -- is a raw prospect. Sessions' true role with the team will likely be determined through training camp, but it seems safe to say at the moment that his fantasy stock should rise heading into the 2017-18 campaign.
More News
-
Hornets' Ramon Sessions: Cleared from injury report•
-
Hornets' Ramon Sessions: Remains inactive Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Ramon Sessions: Out Sunday vs. Thunder•
-
Hornets' Ramon Sessions: Inactive Wednesday vs. Raptors•
-
Hornets' Ramon Sessions: Out Sunday vs. Suns•
-
Hornets' Ramon Sessions: Remains out Wednesday vs. Magic•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...