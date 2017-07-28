Knicks' Ramon Sessions: Finalizing one-year deal with Knicks

Sessions is finalizing a one-year contract to play for the Knicks, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

Sessions played just 50 games last season as Kemba Walker's backup at point guard due to a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee, which occurred in early February. In those games, Sessions posted 6.2 points, 2.6 assists and 1.5 rebounds across 16.2 minutes per game. In joining New York, however, he'll have a legitimate shot at starter's minutes, as the team's first round draft pick -- point guard Frank Ntilikina -- is a raw prospect. Sessions' true role with the team will likely be determined through training camp, but it seems safe to say at the moment that his fantasy stock should rise heading into the 2017-18 campaign.