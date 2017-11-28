Knicks' Ramon Sessions: Plays seven minutes in Monday's loss
Sessions had two points (1-3 FG), two rebounds, and one assist in seven minutes during Monday's 103-91 loss to the Trail Blazers.
After holding a prominent role as the starting point guard for the first three games of 2017-18, Sessions has appeared in just four of the last 17 games. The 31-year-old journeyman is clearly sitting behind fellow veteran Jarret Jack and rookie Frank Ntilikina on the point guard depth chart, so Sessions can safely be left on waiver wires across all fantasy formats.
