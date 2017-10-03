Knicks' Ramon Sessions: Will start in preseason opener

Sessions will start at point guard for Tuesday's preseason opener against the Nets, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.

The Knicks are currently having an open competition for the starting point guard job, most notably with rookie first-round pick Frank Ntilikina. Sessions will get the first look with the top unit, though coach Jeff Hornacek is expected to test different lineups over the first few games of the preseason, so this doesn't necessarily mean Sessions is the favorite. Look for the point guard battle to rage on until the regular-season opener.