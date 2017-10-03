Knicks' Ramon Sessions: Will start in preseason opener
Sessions will start at point guard for Tuesday's preseason opener against the Nets, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.
The Knicks are currently having an open competition for the starting point guard job, most notably with rookie first-round pick Frank Ntilikina. Sessions will get the first look with the top unit, though coach Jeff Hornacek is expected to test different lineups over the first few games of the preseason, so this doesn't necessarily mean Sessions is the favorite. Look for the point guard battle to rage on until the regular-season opener.
More News
-
Knicks' Ramon Sessions: Finalizing one-year deal with Knicks•
-
Hornets' Ramon Sessions: Cleared from injury report•
-
Hornets' Ramon Sessions: Remains inactive Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Ramon Sessions: Out Sunday vs. Thunder•
-
Hornets' Ramon Sessions: Inactive Wednesday vs. Raptors•
-
Hornets' Ramon Sessions: Out Sunday vs. Suns•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...