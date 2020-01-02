Knicks' Reggie Bullock: 11 points in season debut
Bullock had 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and two rebounds in 15 minutes during Wednesday's 117-93 victory over the Trail Blazers.
Bullock made his season debut for the Knicks, nailing three triples in 15 minutes. He is going to be eased into the rotation but could carve out a somewhat meaningful role at some point. Bullock can provide floor spacing which is something the Knicks are lacking. He is unlikely to be a standard league asset but seems more suited to three-point streaming purposes.
