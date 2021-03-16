Bullock registered 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-10 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one steal during Monday's loss to Brooklyn.
This was Bullock's finest offensive performance since recording 21 points against the Heat on Feb. 7, as the guard reached double figures for a third time over the past four games. Bullock has now amassed at least 10 points in 12 different contests this season, something he did a total of 10 times all of last season.
