Knicks' Reggie Bullock: Assigned to G League
Bullock (back) has been assigned to the G League to practice Thursday.
Bullock has been recovering from back surgery and has yet to play this season, but his involvement in G League practice is a good sign for his recovery. More information on a return timetable may emerge as he continues to hit various milestones in his recovery.
