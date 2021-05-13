Bullock (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against the Spurs, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.
As expected, Bullock will play through a sprained right ankle. This month, he's averaged 13.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 35.7 minutes.
