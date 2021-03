Bullock (ankle) will be available for Monday's game against Miami.

After missing the last two games with a sprained ankle, Bullock will be back in action Monday, and he'll have a good chance to reclaim a spot in the starting five. Over his last six games before the injury, Bullock averaged 13.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 3.8 made threes.