Knicks' Reggie Bullock: Cleared to play
Bullock (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
Bullock has the opportunity to make his season debut Wednesday after sitting out due to a cervical disc herniation. It's unclear what sort of role he may occupy in the rotation, but he could be eased in.
