Knicks' Reggie Bullock: Cleared to return to practice
Bullock (back) has been cleared for full participation in practice, beginning Wednesday.
Bullock underwent back surgery in July, and after months of rehab, he's finally been cleared to take part in team practices without any restriction. It's unknown as to when he could return to game action, though he'll likely need to prove his health in 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 drills before the team gives him the green light.
