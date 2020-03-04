Knicks' Reggie Bullock: Cleared to return
Bullock (illness) will play Wednesday against Utah, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Bullock has been cleared to return after missing the past two games due to an illness. Across 10 games in February, Bullock averaged 7.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 23.6 minutes.
