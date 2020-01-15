Knicks' Reggie Bullock: Deemed probable Thursday
Bullock is listed as probable for Thursday's contest against Phoenix due to a sore neck.
This is the first we've heard of Bullock's sore neck, as the guard was most recently dealing with a thigh injury over the past few outings. Nevertheless though, Bullock will likely take the court Thursday. Meanwhile, the veteran guard is currently averaging 9.9 points along with 1.6 steals over nine appearances.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...