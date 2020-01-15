Play

Bullock is listed as probable for Thursday's contest against Phoenix due to a sore neck.

This is the first we've heard of Bullock's sore neck, as the guard was most recently dealing with a thigh injury over the past few outings. Nevertheless though, Bullock will likely take the court Thursday. Meanwhile, the veteran guard is currently averaging 9.9 points along with 1.6 steals over nine appearances.

