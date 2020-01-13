Knicks' Reggie Bullock: Deemed probable
Bullock is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against Milwaukee due to a left thigh contusion.
Bullock continues to be hampered by a thigh bruise, though the injury isn't expected to force him to miss time. He played through the same issue in Sunday's game against Miami during which he managed to score 16 points and dish out four assists in 28 minutes of run.
