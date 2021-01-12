Bullock (hip) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Nets.
Bullock was sidelined for Monday's loss to the Hornets, and it appears he'll be out Wednesday as well. That could lead to more minutes for the likes of Kevin Knox and Immanuel Quickley.
