Bullock (neck) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Suns.

Bullock was originally listed as probable with a sore neck. The Knicks will likely wait and see how he feels closer to tip-off before determining his availability. In five games since joining the starting lineup, Bullock is averaging 10.0 points, 2.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 rebounds.

