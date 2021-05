Bullock ended with 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Sunday's 96-92 victory over the Celtics.

Bullock ends the regular season with a prototypical line, ending what has been a serviceable fantasy campaign. Despite a somewhat empty skillset, Bullock has been one of the more consistent perimeter scorers over the past two months, making him a viable asset across most formats.