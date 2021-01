Bullock scored 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt) in a win over Golden State on Thursday.

Bullock started but played only 17 minutes, thanks in part to picking up four fouls. He made the most of his minutes on the court, however, pacing New York with four makes from beyond the arc. Bullock has knocked down a total of nine treys over his last three games, but he doesn't offer enough in other categories to be a reliable fantasy asset.