Knicks' Reggie Bullock: Effective in loss
Bullock tallied 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds and an assist over 22 minutes in Friday's 118-112 loss to Toronto.
The scoring-minded vet obtained eight points in the first quarter, but did little of note from then on and missed the entire fourth in favor of fellow guard Damyean Dotson. Bullock has scored over 10 points in three of his last four games, but the 28-year-old will need to show more if he wants to maintain his spot in the rotation ahead of Dotson and behind regular starter R.J. Barrett (ankle).
More News
-
Knicks' Reggie Bullock: Scores 14, swipes three•
-
Knicks' Reggie Bullock: Playing, starting Saturday•
-
Knicks' Reggie Bullock: Probable for Saturday•
-
Knicks' Reggie Bullock: Won't play Thursday•
-
Knicks' Reggie Bullock: Downgraded to questionable•
-
Knicks' Reggie Bullock: Deemed probable Thursday•
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.