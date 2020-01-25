Bullock tallied 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds and an assist over 22 minutes in Friday's 118-112 loss to Toronto.

The scoring-minded vet obtained eight points in the first quarter, but did little of note from then on and missed the entire fourth in favor of fellow guard Damyean Dotson. Bullock has scored over 10 points in three of his last four games, but the 28-year-old will need to show more if he wants to maintain his spot in the rotation ahead of Dotson and behind regular starter R.J. Barrett (ankle).