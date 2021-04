Bullock had 22 points (8-12 FG, 6-10 3Pt), five rebounds, an assist and a steal across 28 minutes in Saturday's win over the Pistons.

Bullock finished as the Knicks' second-best scorer in qhis best scoring output of the 2020-21 campaign. While he has reached the 20-point mark just three times all year, it's worth noting Bullock is trending in the right direction and has scored at least 10 points in eight of his last 10 appearances.