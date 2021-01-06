Bullock (knee) will go through warmups to determine his availability for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.
The 29-year-old is officially considered questionable with left knee soreness, and there's a chance he misses his first game of the season. Austin Rivers and Immanuel Quickley could see more run if Bullock is unable to play.
