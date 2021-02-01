Bullock (neck) started at shooting guard and played 26 minutes in Sunday's 129-115 loss to the Clippers, finishing with eight points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one block.

Bullock's return from a three-game absence Sunday put the Knicks at full strength on the wing for one of the few times all season. With all of the key options available at shooting guard and small forward, Kevin Knox was the odd man out of head coach Tom Thibodeau. Due to the glut of options on the wing, Bullock is unlikely to see his playing time expand from this level, but he at least appears less likely than Knox and Austin Rivers to lose minutes.