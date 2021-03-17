Bullock scored 12 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) with five rebounds and two steals in a 99-96 loss to the 76ers on Tuesday.

Bullock scored in double figures for the third consecutive game thanks to an efficient night shooting the basketball. The guard has shot the ball well of late, making 43.8 percent of his threes in his first four games after the All-Star break. Bullock has started in every game he has played this season, averaging 9.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.