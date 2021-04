Bullock posted 16 points (5-12 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 109-97 win over the Hornets.

Tuesday's performance was one of Bullock's best of the season, as he filled every area of the stat sheet and drilled five triples. He's picked up his play since March. Over the past 22 games, the veteran has averaged 12.1 points (3.1 threes), 3.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals.