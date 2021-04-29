Bullock had 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 113-94 victory over the Bulls.

Bullock continues to fire away from deep with marvelous accuracy and at this point, we simply need to assume he will continue to do so. He has gone through periods like this before, so we know it will fall off eventually. That said, the Knicks are rolling along right now and Bullock's ability to spread the floor has been a major factor. Despite a relatively limited skillset, Bullock should probably be rostered in most competitive formats.