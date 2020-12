Bullock will start Wednesday's preseason game against the Cavaliers, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

The 29-year-old came off the bench for the first two preseason contests and combined for 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 34 minutes. Bullock figures to come off the bench during the regular season, but he'll receive the start Wednesday with Alec Burks (personal) unavailable.