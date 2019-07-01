Bullock agreed Monday with the Knicks on a two-year, $21 million contract, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

After striking out on the big-ticket names at the top of the open market, the Knicks have turned their attention to middle-tier free agents, with Bullock joining big men Julius Randle, Taj Gibson and Bobby Portis as part of the team's haul. A career 39.2 percent shooter from distance, Bullock will provide the Knicks with some floor spacing, but he hasn't shown the ability to supplement his three-point production with much other interesting statistical production during his time in the NBA. Expect Bullock to also notice a decrease in the 29.8 minutes per game he averaged between stints with the Pistons and Lakers in 2018-19, as he'll likely be limited to a bench role behind projected starting wings Kevin Knox and RJ Barrett.