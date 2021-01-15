The Knicks are expecting Bullock (hip) to be available for Friday's game in Cleveland, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

The NBA's official injury report lists Bullock as questionable for the contest, but barring a setback in morning shootaround and pregame warmups, the 29-year-old looks like he'll be ready to return from a two-game absence. Austin Rivers has started at shooting guard in the Knicks' past two contests, and it's unclear if Bullock would immediately reclaim his spot on the top unit if cleared to play Friday.