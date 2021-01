Bullock is doubtful for Sunday's game at Portland due to a sore neck.

Bullock apparently picked up the injury during Friday's contest in Sacramento when he was scoreless (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) with three rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes. Austin Rivers (Achilles) and Frank Ntilikina (knee) are questionable, so New York could have depth issues in the backcourt Sunday.