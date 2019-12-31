Knicks' Reggie Bullock: Likely to play Wednesday
Bullock (back) is probable for Wednesday's contest against Portland.
Bullock has been on the brink of returning over the past week, and his season debut will likely come Tuesday. The 2013 first-round pick has been sidelined since last April due to undergoing offseason back surgery.
