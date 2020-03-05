Bullock (illness) tallied four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 112-104 loss to the Jazz.

Bullock rejoined the rotation following a two-game absence due to an illness and was one of nine Knicks to see 20-plus minutes. Nevertheless, Bullock made a minimal impact from a statistical perspective and doesn't warrant much attention beyond deeper leagues.