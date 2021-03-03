Bullock had three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound and one block in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 119-93 loss at San Antonio.

The 29-year-old is an inconsistent offensive producer and wasn't much of a factor Tuesday despite Derrick Rose (COVID-19 protocols) and Elfrid Payton (hamstring) both being sidelined. Bullock has started 30 games this season and is averaging 7.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 21.8 minutes across the past five games.