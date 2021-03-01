Bullock totaled nine points (3-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists over 22 minutes in Sunday's 109-90 win over the Pistons.
Bullock had a lackluster shot volume in Sunday's win, but he was perfect from beyond the arc while hauling in five rebounds for a second consecutive game. Over the last five contests, he's averaging 9.0 points and 3.4 rebounds over 23.6 minutes per game.
